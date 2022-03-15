Artists showing support for Ukraine

At Verve Vertu Art Studio, they are using song and art, along with filling backpacks to send overseas.

DALLAS, Pa. — Artists from all over our area are hard at work at their stations inside Verve Vertu Art Studio on Main Street in Dallas.

"We're a vehicle for artists that might not have the opportunity to express themselves with their peers. So we work with artists with diverse abilities," explained director Gwen Harleman.

But before everyone breaks off to work on their individual projects, they form a circle for a meditation period. The focus today was peace for Ukraine.

Everyone here hopes the positive energy created through singing John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance" will help.

"Because you've got to expand the energy and see how far it goes at the same time," said Richie Morgan of Dallas.

"We just want to continue with that good vibration, that frequency, to keep the frequency high and the intentions positive," added Harleman.

There's more than just a mediation circle for peace in Ukraine. The artists have put together backpacks to send over too.

"We filled the bags for Ukraine because they're in a bad situation," said Megan Howanitz of Shickshinny.

They paced 36 bags in total to show some people abroad they care.

"There's snacks and toothpaste and journals and pens, crayons," explained Michael Hungartner of Kingston. "These kids need the bags in Ukraine more than we do."

"Feeding the soul with support is really important, knowing people care. And it's I think important for all of us to do that to know that we matter, and we're being thought of 'We're Not Forgotten,'" said Harleman.