The $12 million project will bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A company that recycles artificial turf fields is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to Luzerne County.

Re-Match plans to build a state-of-the-art turf recycling facility in Hanover Township.

The company is based in Denmark, and this will be its first recycling facility in North America.

The project is expected to cost over $12 million.

According to the governor's office, it should result in around 40 new, full-time jobs in Luzerne County.