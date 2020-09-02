Art show fundraiser held in the Back Mountain

The Verve Vertu Studio helps those with disabilities focus their creative energy.

DALLAS, Pa. — The show at Verve Vertu featured plenty of artwork, live music, and basket raffles.

Workers at the studio focus on tapping into the creative energy of individuals living with emotional, physical or intellectual disabilities.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre put on the fundraiser as a way to raise money for renovations at the studio.

"Our project for the year. We chose to work with verve vertu and we're going to remodel their kitchen," said Anne Rodella of Verve Vertu. "So all the proceeds that we raise tonight goes directly to paying for the project of their remodeling."