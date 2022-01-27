Art project getting lots of buzz in Luzerne County

For a $35 donation, Team Breezy will sting your friends or co-workers as a way to raise money for an interactive sculpture.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's a lot of buzz surrounding a new fundraising campaign in Wilkes-Barre.

Team Beezy, one of Leadership Northeast's teams this year, swarmed City Hall.

The hive took over the building along East Market Street to sting the offices of Mayor George Brown and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For a $35 donation, the team will sting your friends or co-workers as a way to raise money for an interactive sculpture and mural destined for the Diamond City's downtown.

These busy bees hope to have the new display up this spring.