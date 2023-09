Police say Jonathan McGilvery is responsible for the shooting along West Northampton Street back in April.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Police say the man allegedly responsible for a shooting is in custody.

Police say in April, Jonathan McGilvery got into an argument with James Jackson on West Northampton Street.

McGilvery allegedly shot Jackson and fired another shot as Jackson ran away.

Jackson was found lying on the side of the road along South River Street.

McGilvery faces aggravated assault charges in Luzerne County.