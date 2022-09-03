Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old

A man from Freeland was charged with felony aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Police say it's related to a shooting in Hazleton early Sunday morning, where a wrestler from Hazleton Area High School was killed.

Stanley Jimson Junior died after a shooting at a home on South Wyoming Street in Hazleton.

Police arrested 20-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar on a previous resisting arrest warrant earlier this week and today he appeared in court.

Police say Andujar went to an underage house party that night and while they didn't tell us how the altercation began, they say Andujar fired several shots from a handgun, hitting two juveniles.

Hazleton's Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker says they don't have enough to charge Andujar with Homicide, but he is their prime suspect.

"At this time we've charged him with other related charges so that we can make sure our witnesses and victims are safe and are still cooperating," said Chief Schoonmaker.

Police believe Andujar was the only shooter in this incident.

The judge denied his bail, saying he's potential a threat to the community.

He'll be locked up in Luzerne County until his next hearing on March 18.