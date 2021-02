The victim was found unresponsive in a parking lot on North Vine Street in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — An arrest has been made in an assault over the weekend in Luzerne Country.

Joshua Keziah of Berwick was taken into custody.

On Saturday, a man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on North Vine Street in Hazleton.

According to officers, Keziah had stomped on the victim's head.