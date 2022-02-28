Area schools easing COVID-19 restrictions

It's a sign the pandemic might be easing up, and it's in the form of changes in some school districts in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Centers for Disease Control is changing the way it sees the pandemic.

There is less of a focus on positive test results and more on hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

Luzerne County is now viewed as a medium transmission area, and that's prompted changes in at least four school districts, kicking in Monday, February.

Masks are now optional at Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West, Geater Nanticoke Area, and Dallas.

The news is on school district websites and Facebook pages.

Masking is up to students and their parents.

The superintendent in Dallas says the numbers will be checked daily, and if COVID-19 cases start to climb again, the mask mandate comes back.

Masks will not totally disappear from American life. Masks have to be worn while using public transportation, in airports, train stations, and bus stations.

For more information, head to the school districts' websites or Facebook pages here: