Area food drive also helps promote businesses

More than 50 Back Mountain businesses are involved with the chamber of commerce's Spring Food Drive.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Boxes are popping up at businesses and restaurants all over Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

It's all for the 7th annual Food Drive held by the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce.

"There's a perception that the pandemic isn't just for certain areas. The pandemic has hit every single area," said Brenda Pugh with the chamber. "And there's a lot of people affected whether it's in the back mountain or Wilkes-Barre or anywhere in the valley from Wyoming County Luzerne County Lackawanna County. Everybody's been affected."

"Now it's especially having a very critical time with everything that's been going on," said Food Drive Chair Jennifer Cebrick. "And with that being said we've had so many businesses come together in our community to help make this happen so it's very easy to participate, there's a lot of businesses out there that have the boxes that are out."

These ladies with the chamber say some businesses are stepping up in effort for the drive even though it's been a rough year for them too.

"We have a couple of businesses, it's kind of fun so today we're here at Twin Stacks Golf and they are offering a one-hour booking time for the donations that come in, so that's really fun. Anytime Fitness is, for their members for every 10 items that a member donates they're given them a month free, and Backwoods Bar and Kitchen, for every person that does a donation, they're actually going to do a drawing for a $25 gift certificate so they're really going above and beyond," said Pugh.

Business owner Tim Faneck at Twin Stacks Golf says participating was a no-brainer.

"Yeah, absolutely," said Faneck. "I mean anyway that we can help support the community because obviously, this business wouldn't be functioning without the support from the community so any way we can get back, whether or not it's through the food bank or in other ways, well, we'll absolutely be accommodating to that."

The spring food drive runs until March 25.