Area band raises funds for mental health

A band from Luzerne County is using the power of music to help community members get the treatment they need during Mental Health Awareness month.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — The members of Cuddledrug have been making music together since middle school. What started as an after-school activity turned into a lifelong passion project.

The band from Larksville has performed across the country. Many of their songs are about mental health.

“We try to write about the things that mean the most to us. But we always try to put it in an uplifting, positive, like 'there is hope' in that way. We try to frame it in that way, and we do it by composing music that's very different,” said Derek Jolley, A founder of Cuddledrug.

Their latest album, "Bed of Thorns," includes 13 songs with uplifting messages about mental health awareness.

“We leaned on each other in moments where mental health was a thing. And we've given each other advice, and if we couldn't help, we were always encouraging and trying to get them to going to a place where they would be willing to reach out to people who could help,” said David Hinez, Cuddledrug's lead vocalist.

Now, Cuddledrug is teaming up with Geisinger Marworth Addiction Treatment Center near Clarks Summit to donate proceeds from album sales and merchandise to their Gift of Hope fund. The fund helps patients pay for the mental health treatment they need.

“It was never a question of if we were going to do this – have the music and give to charity and raise awareness for mental health. It was always a question of how. Everybody's always on the same page in our organization to make sure people can get help,” added Jolley.

So far, Cuddledrug has raised more than $1,000 for the Gift of Hope fund. The band plans to hand over the money at their record release show this Friday in Philadelphia.

"It's great. It's always nice to come home and be in the place that we all came from, so any chance we can give back in the place that we all came from is great for us,” said Frazee Sutphen, Cuddledrug's guitarist.

You can find more information about Cuddledrug and the Gift of Hope fund here.

Hey! Cuddledrug will be on the news today (@wneptv at 5:00pm EST). We've raised over $1000 so far for the Gift of Hope... Posted by cuddledrug on Wednesday, May 11, 2022