Area attorneys explain grand jury's decision in Breonna Taylor death investigation

Local attorneys explain the reasoning behind what charges were pressed and which weren't.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was anger and outrage in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury decided not to indict any of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor for her death.

Taylor, 26, was shot by officers who broke through the door to her apartment for a late-night narcotics raid on March 13.

Taylor's boyfriend shot at the officers. Police returned fire; Taylor was fatally shot.

Now, a grand jury indicted just one of the officers, former detective Brett Hankison for first-degree wanton endangerment.

That drew criticism from demonstrators who wanted homicide charges against all the officers.

Newswatch 16 asked two attorneys in our area to explain how the grand jury came to this decision.

"Once officers who are legally in a correct position are shot at, they have legal right to respond to deadly force with deadly force," said Peter Paul Olszewski, who has served as a prosecutor, a judge, and now a criminal defense lawyer.

Both he and fellow defense attorney Al Flora agree the officers were within their rights to fire back.

"From a prosecution standpoint, I think to charge any of these officers with the death of this woman, it would have been very hard to do," said Flora.

Both lawyers say Hankison got charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his gun blindly and wildly into a neighboring occupied apartment.

"When he discharged his weapon about 10 times, he shot through windows and doors, blindly and not at a specific target," said Olszewski.

"He's charged with placing people next door in danger of death or serious bodily injury," said Flora.

The Kentucky attorney general who oversaw the grand jury presentment said the officer indicted could up to five years for each of the three counts he faces.