Apple Festival held in Luzerne County

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — A sure sign of the fall season - an Apple Festival was held in Luzerne County.

Heller Orchards near Wapwallopen treated guests to all things apple, including handmade goods from 50 vendors and some historic attractions.

The Apple Festival started back in 1988 as a fundraiser for two local churches; now, it's grown to benefit five churches and several first responder organizations.

Kids got the chance to shuck corn, try out a hand-cranked wooden washer and play old-time games.

"Family. I have family up there, come up with the family, and to meet all the people that I know, I know a whole group of people up in this area, and all my life and that's where this is the place to be," said David Jenkins of Bethlehem.

This is the 33rd year for the Apple Festival in Luzerne County.