Two fisherman found the victim at Sunrise Lake on Wednesday.

BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Troopers are investigating an apparent drowning death in Luzerne County.

State police said the body of James Mariner, 59, of Bear Creek, was found by two fishermen at Sunrise Lake in Bear Creek Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.