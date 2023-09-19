Apheresis Awareness Day highlights blood donation

Folks in Luzerne County are learning more about the blood donation process known as apheresis.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tuesday is Apheresis Awareness Day, a day all about highlighting a certain kind of blood donation process that allows donors to give special blood components like plasma, platelets, or white blood cells.

To mark the day, Newswatch 16 stopped by the Kistler Learning Center inside Geisinger Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre to learn all about apheresis.

Doctors say they can remove different parts of the blood through the process and then use it to help others.