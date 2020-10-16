Apartment house fire displaces eight people

The fire broke out at a building along Nottingham Street in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — At least eight people are staying elsewhere after a fire at an apartment house in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon along Nottingham Street.

A man who lives there and was home when the fire started.

"I go back up and there was smoke pouring from the walls. I got on the phone and by the time I got out the door, Arianna was like Matt Matt! and I was like I know," Matthew McTavish of Plymouth said.

The fire chief says the fire started on the first floor and was an accident.