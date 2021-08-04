Apartment fire forces dozens from their homes in Luzerne County

The American Red Cross is helping those who are displaced.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say at least 20-30 people are without a home Wednesday night.

After a fire started at the country club apartments in Dallas Township.

Firefighters say it all started just before 7 p.m. when it seems a kitchen fire got out of hand and destroyed 12 apartments.

Fire crews say everyone got out safely, and no one was hurt.

"We had fire through the roof and then the fire extended laterally through the building," said Fire Chief Harry Vivian, Back Mountain Regional Fire and EMS.

"We got on scene, the guys did a great job on extinguishing the fire," said Vivian.

A state police fire marshal is expected to come tomorrow to determine an official cause.