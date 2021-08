The truck apparently lost control on a curve and went off the road Monday morning.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — A truck crashed in Luzerne County Monday morning on a stretch of road where trucks are not allowed.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. on Laurel Run Road in Laurel Run, also known as Giants Despair.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

State police confirm that trucks are banned on this road.

PennDOT expects Laurel Run Road to remain closed until the afternoon.