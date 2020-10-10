Another man gets busted by undercover cop posing as 15-year-old in Kingston

The New York man said he was married and fine with the age.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston Police say a man from Binghamton, New York tried to pick up a 15-year-old boy on social media.

According to officials, an undercover detective posing as the teen was contacted by 35-year-old Eric Ryan Gonzalez in September.

The officer said Gonzalez was told the person he was speaking to was 15 and that he responded that it was fine.

The man allegedly told the detective he was married and looking for a three-way relationship and made plans to meet.

Gonzalez showed up at the meeting place and was taken into custody by Kingston Police.