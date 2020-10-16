Annual turkey giveaway goes virtual

The Commission on Economic Opportunity will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys online this year because of COVID-19.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In previous years, the Commission on Economic Opportunity's Thanksgiving giveaway looked a lot like an assembly line of volunteers packing boxes for families in need in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

"Well in a typical year Thanksgiving is multitude of volunteers coming together. Many generous people throughout the community and people helping people in need, explained Executive Director Gene Brady.

He says this year's project is going to follow suit with the rest of 2020 and be anything but typical.

"This year it will not be. It'll be a virtual Thanksgiving, as virtual as we can do, where we're going to ask people to go online and sign up, or call us on the telephone, and sign up if they're in need," added Brady.

You can register online for a turkey here.

Or call one of these phone numbers: 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017.

"Once they sign up, they'll receive a coupon in the mail. And that coupon will allow them to go to a local store that will be named to pick up their turkey and then they can go to a food bank if they need other food as we provide year-round," said Brady.

There will not be any volunteer opportunities for Thanksgiving, but Brady says folks can still volunteer at food banks or make a donation.