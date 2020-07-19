Annual softball tournament helps local organizations

DUPONT, Pa. — It was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy a little softball.
The 14th annual Dupont Softball Tournament was held at the field along Elm Street.
Twelve locally sponsored teams stepped up to the plate to benefit the Dupont Youth Organization Baseball, Wyoming Challenger Baseball, the Dupont VFW and other local organizations.
People said it's nice to take a break from the health crisis and have a little fun.
"With the support of the community and the local town, few changes here and there of course because of the situations going on," said Bobby Breymeier, Tournament Committee Member. "For the people in the area to have something to do over the weekend, for a good cause, good people, and we couldn't thank this community more than we actually have."
Teams and sponsors raised more than $5,000 to give back to the community.