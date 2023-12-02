Annual rose sale benfits fire company in Luzerne County

For its 15th year, a special sale has returned to a parking lot in West Pittston it serves two purposes and lasts for three days only.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A tent in the Driscoll's Home Center parking lot in West Pittston is filled with roses of all colors for the West Pittston Fire Department's 15th annual Valentine's Day fundraiser.

"This morning, it's been very busy. And most of the people coming in have seen, so I said last year we sold out early on Valentine's Day. And they mentioned that they showed up here on Valentine's Day last year, and they've been waiting all year to get here early," said Captain Patrick Gilligan, West Pittston Fire Department.

Some were so early this was the first stop after rolling out of bed.

"Yes, I am. It's all for the love, you know it's feels big strong in my heart. I'm happy to spread it, and you know, this is the time of the year why not," said Kevin Hall, West Pittston.

For Kevin Hall of West Pittston, this stop was more important than morning coffee and the Super Bowl.

"Love comes first, you know I love football, but I love my wife more, and these flowers are a symbol for that. And I'm happy to make her happy. She's very worth it. And I'm happy to be with her. Especially with the woman who's willing to be married to a guy dressed like this coming out in the mornings of Sunday morning," said Hall.

"I love when the firemen do this. It's a very worthwhile endeavor for them. And it's beautiful for us to be able to come in and get such beautiful flowers," said Dr. Alyce Zura, Duryea.

The firefighters are thrilled with the mild temperatures over the next few days, but have been there in the rain, sleet and snow.

They're also happy to say inflation did not affect this year's sale.

"The our prices did not change this year. We did have to bump everything up $5 last year due to the vendor having an extra cost, but we had no issues with with pricing. We are actually actually offering some more stuff than we have in the past two years," said Captain Gilligan.

These limited edition t-shirts.

"To support our cause, and to kind of commemorate our sell you the roses. spreading the love is the is the theme for that shirt, and those are $20 each, and they're only available until we're out of stock," added Captain Gilligan.

The rose sale continues tonight until 7p.m. and then continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in West Pittston.