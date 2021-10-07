Annual multicultural block party held in Wilkes-Barre

The block party is an opportunity to show off talents and share resources.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Diamond City has many facets - all are celebrated at the annual block party.

"The beautiful thing is that our community is made of many colors, and I'm not just talking about physical colors. I'm talking about personality colors and all of the sorts. I think today is a representation of everybody getting together, and that's more of what we need especially coming out of the time that we just had," said Sharee Clark of Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre's 17th annual Multicultural Block Party was back at Kirby Park after a year off during the pandemic.

It's an opportunity to show off talents and share resources. Neighbors say it's just what this community needed.

"The community needs to get together more to better the community. Sometimes people tend not to know where to go to get help or help each other," said Julia Torres of Wilkes-Barre.

"We're so happy to be in the company of so many great community-based organizations, celebrating all of the many things that make this community strong. Our individual qualities that come together to make a strong community," said Anthony Melf with Rainbow Alliance.

Visitors could enjoy some free food and music or learn about upcoming events from all different community organizations—a chance to catch up with each other after a year off.