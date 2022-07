The 60th annual event in Dupont sold hundreds of meals.

DUPONT, Pa. — A tradition decades in the making took place in Luzerne County Saturday.

Holy Mother of Sorrows Church held its 60th annual chicken barbeque in Dupont.

Volunteers with the church were very busy on this hot day, barbequing chicken at the Frank Bednash Memorial Hall on Wyoming Avenue for the event.

For a $12 donation, folks got half a chicken, french fries, cole slaw, a roll, and dessert.