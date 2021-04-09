Annual barbecue competition held in Luzerne County

Five people put their smoking skills to the test at the annual barbecue competition in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Barbecues are a summer staple, and grillers put their skills to the test on Saturday in Luzerne County.

The second annual NEPA BBQ Smokeout took place at Breslau Fire Company in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. Five people competed against one another to test who was the best smoker.

In addition to the competition, attendees could also enjoy a cornhole tourney, vendors, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the Smokeout benefitted the fire department.