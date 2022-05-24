Animals saved from burning home in Luzerne County

That fire sparked after 11 a.m. Tuesday in a house on Hazle Street in Black Creek Township

WESTON, Pa. — Dozens of animals were rescued from a burning home in Luzerne County.

The fire chief of the Nuremburg Weston Volunteer Fire Company says it took the crews about 10 to 15 minutes to put the fire out, but about an hour of overhaul followed.

Dozens of pets, including many rats, a few cats, some ferrets, fish, and a turtle were taken out of the home. Two ferrets did not make it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state police.