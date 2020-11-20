Animals America thrift outlet opens

A nonprofit in Luzerne County is trying to power through tough fundraising times during the pandemic by opening a thrift store.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — After three years of work, Animals America is finally opening its thrift outlet on Freeport Road in Pittston Township.

The nonprofit takes in clothing donations and either sells them or recycles them for money to help animals in crisis situations. Some of the animals can be seen on display in the new store.

"That's all the animals," said Pamela Marcinkevich, president of the organization. "We want people to understand and be aware of, you know, what goes on with animals. I mean, that's what our organization is all about, so we, you know, I mean most stores you go into, there's like fashion prints. We have animal prints."

Marcinkevich says she's been running a sales operation online, but the brick-and-mortar store opening has been a long time coming.

"Unfortunately, we're right at the same time period of the government shutdown, so that was 2018 that prolonged us for almost a full year with getting our nonprofit status. Then after that, you know, we were moving along, you know, making some progress. And then COVID hit, so we're like we got the double whammy on the slow down. And now we're hoping that you know we can open up safely."

Marcinkevich says you can shop online too, but it's a different inventory.

"We have our online store, you know. That you can shop on 24/7."

Store hours here are Tuesday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.