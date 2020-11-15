American Legion hosts Holiday Craft Shop

Legion Post 644 hosted the event at its headquarters in Swoyersville.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Some folks getting some early holiday shopping done in Luzerne County.

The American Legion Post 644 hosted its 2nd annual "Holiday Craft Shop" at its headquarters on Shoemaker Street.

There were lots of vendors on hand selling all kind of crafts and goodies.

"Every time I see they're having a craft fair going on, I always get a spot because people come out," said vendor Theresa Celestine. "People come out because it's a very popular spot and it helps the veterans; it helps the community."

There were also some great basket raffles at the event.