WWI vet's family found, flag to be returned

Members of an American Legion were looking for the family of a man to return a 48-star flag of his. It didn't take long once the story aired on Newswatch 16.

FALLS, Pa. — Anthony Shively is spending the holiday weekend working on his summer home in Falls Township, but he tells us on Thursday when he got home from work, he got a lot of calls after Newswatch 16 aired a story about a search for the family of a WWI veteran so his 48-star flag could be returned.

"My wife told me about it and then I got several phone calls from family and friends and I contacted the man and it's my grandfather's flag," Anthony Shively said.

The flag was turned in to the Newport American Legion near Harrisburg five years ago. Last week, John Mayeresky, the sergeant of arms for the legion, got in touch with Newswatch 16 looking for help finding relatives of Maurice C. Shively after learning Shively was buried in Luzerne County.

"It's a 48-star flag, the gentleman served for us and we're serving for him as such. Our sons felt that it needs to go back to the family. It's one of the priorities that we have at the legion," Mayeresky said.

The flag was given to the legion post five years ago after a woman found it at a Goodwill store, bought it, and turned it in.

"She brought it to the Newport Legion and said, 'This shouldn't be in the Goodwill,'" Mayeresky said.

"That's really nice. With the times that's going on right now, that's really nice. You know what I mean? Especially the lady that found it," Shively said. "That woman is a true patriot."