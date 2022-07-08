American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Luzerne County

This marks the second year for the event benefitting American Legion 781 in Mountain Top.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top.

American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon.

The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music.

Organizers say the turnout is especially meaningful because it means their hard work is being acknowledged.

"It's not only veterans. we're an organization - a one-legion family helping each other. We give back to the community, we give back to the veterans, we make our grounds beautiful, and god bless America," said Martine Columbo, Post Commander.

Money raised at the Summer Fling will go towards repairing roads on the Legion's property in Luzerne County.