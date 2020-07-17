Alzheimer's research showing progress in NEPA

A drug trial taking place in Plains Township and is presenting positive results in treating Alzheimer's disease.

PLAINS, Pa. — Dr. Mario Cornacchione is the Research Director at the NEPA Memory and Alzheimer's Center in Plain's Township. He says it's here at the center that finally, first hand, he is overseeing a trial of an IV administered drug called 'aducanumab.' He says it's working in treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease.

"We've been as a research community quite disappointed over the last couple years with drugs that have failed to be effective and so this is the first promising drug that appears to slow the course of the disease, it seems to help slow the course of memory loss and also people's ability to function independently," explained Cornacchione.

Newswatch 16 sat down with a man and his wife from Luzerne County who did not want to be identified on camera, but he has been testing the drug since 2017.

"With that diagnosis, you feel that there is no hope. But with this BioGen trial we are very hopeful," said the patient's wife.

The patient told us before his diagnosis, he would have trouble concentrating and reading, and would have trouble completing daily tasks.

"And then I would get the infusion and within a week I could notice the clarity and the fog was lifting and it would get better right until the end of the cycle and then I'd start declining," he explained.

"As time progressed being on the trial we noticed many improvements in his ability to continue working, working on a computer, reading, you know, as he said his concentration," added his wife.

"I don't know where I'd be without this and this wonderful place here. It has done just such a great job," said the patient. "Impacted everything to the point that everything got much easier much more clarity."