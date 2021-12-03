AllOne Foundation & Charities reflects over the last year

This time last year the organization hosted a summit with municipal and health care leaders to create a plan for battling the pandemic.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Before the pandemic hit our area, leaders from cities throughout our region and health care providers met at AllOne Foundation & Charities in Wilkes-Barre. They were trying to figure out how to handle an incoming health crisis and how to protect the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

"By working together and by pulling the leaders together, we were just a little bit ahead of the curve in meeting those needs," said John Cosgrove, the CEO of AllOne Foundation & Charities.

"We focused on those basic human needs," continued Cosgrove. "We worked with the Weinberg CEO Food Bank. We worked with Second Harvest Food Bank, and we worked with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to make sure that their network of food pantries and kitchens were well resourced."

AllOne helped facilitate protection to health care workers.

"We also worked with partners to make sure that we were able to acquire and distribute over 2 million pieces of PP and infection control for nursing homes," added Cosgrove.

Cosgrove tells Newswatch 16 there's something that wasn't a product of last year's summit that stands out to him the most about the past year.