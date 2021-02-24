Allied Services opens new hospice center in Wilkes-Barre

The new specialized care facility is located on South Meade Street

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at a new Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During remarks, leaders with Allied Services said they were proud to bring this needed care into Luzerne County.

"Thankful that we're able to be able to expand the services that we provide in the Wyoming Valley and to the members of this community," said Bob Cole, the chief analytics officer at Allied Services.

"There is such a need in Luzerne County, that after we opened the unit in Scranton, and was very successful, we realized because we get calls from Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre General on the hospitals in Luzerne County, and they didn't always have a place available in the Luzerne County area," explained Kelly Langan, the nurse who will be supervising both locations.

"End-of-life care, but we believe that every life lived is a good one. And every life deserves a good ending. So, and that's why we are driven to do what we do and provide the care that we provide," said Laura Marion, the assistant vice president of hospice and palliative care.

In addition to being brand new, members of the staff say they work hard to make sure the experience for patients and their families is comfortable by providing things like a full kitchen to convertible furniture in the rooms.

"It's very accommodating the way we've set it up so that the families are able to stay over with their loved ones. The couches in the rooms fall down into bed so the families can stay right here with their family members. We have no restrictions on our visitation hours. They can come and go anytime day or night, or just stay over with them constantly as the patient is here," said Langan.