A launch event was held Wednesday night at the Tomato Bar in Pittston for a new road race. It's a ten-miler stretching from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The chill in the air didn't stop people from going on a run Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

Allied Services hosted a launch event for the Wyoming Valley Run, a new 10-mile race.

After the announcement, runners ran four and a half miles to preview the beginning of the course.

The race will benefit five charities, including Camp Freedom and Shop with a Cop.

The Wyoming Valley Run will be held in September.