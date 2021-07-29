All eyes on new mural in Luzerne

19-year-old Morgan Masters of Harveys Lake is nearly finished with a new street art piece on Walnut Street.

LUZERNE, Pa. — When Morgan Masters was asked to paint a mural on the building that was home to Main Optical in Luzerne, she knew right away what she wanted to do.

"I was like, I have to do eyes for this picture, because it's the eye place, and eyes are one of my favorite things to paint, so I knew I would have a lot of fun doing that," said Masters.

The building owner and others in the borough are thrilled with what Masters has done over the last few weeks here.

"She's been excellent throughout the whole process and is bringing a life perspective to the town. I must say that I've been here a lot with the project with her, and she's had local townspeople that have actually changed their walking route to see the progress of the mural, and it's been very energetic and entertaining to the community, so it's been an exciting process," said Jeffrey Mullen, who owns the building and runs Main Optical.

"I can't express my thoughts enough on how beautiful this is. And I understand we have a young artist, and she did an excellent job before us. We do appreciate it," added Mayor James Keller.

The artist also appreciates the gratitude but says it's not as easy as it looks.

"Yeah, this is the first time I've used spray paints, and this is the first time that I've ever painted a mural, so it's been a learning experience," added Masters.

This is the eighth mural in a series of ten nature-themed murals planned for the Wyoming Valley by The Street Art Society of NEPA and the society says it's only going to go up from there.

"Next year, we will be starting phase two, that is murals we're doing some in Pringle and many on Wyoming Avenue from Kingston through West Pittston," explained Amy Bezek with the Street Art Society of NEPA.