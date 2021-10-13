Aldi store reopens near Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Aldi grocery store near Pittston recently held its grand reopening, and customers are excited by its return. On Wednesday morning, a few lined up outside the doors before the store opened for the day, anxious to get to the deals and check out the new design.
Lorri Folccari has been shopping at Aldi since she moved to the area from New York.
"When I first moved to Pennsylvania, I didn't even know what Aldi," Folccari said. "When I first got there, I was living in Scranton and going all the way out to the one in Dickson City because you can't get a better deal."
She shopped here regularly before the big renovations.
"It was a little all over the place. It was a little overwhelming to go in there," Folccari recalled. "But I did it because it was the greatest place to shop."
The store closed for several months while the building was upgraded, meaning customers had to drive a bit further to get their groceries from Aldi.
"I'll go for the lower price," Folccari said. "I'll drive; I don't care."
The newly remodeled store features higher, open ceilings, a reorganized floor plan, and more refrigerator space. Folccari is happy to have her hometown Aldi back, gladly popping in a quarter to get a shopping cart.
"I don't mind it at all; I really don't," Folccari said. "My 11 year old loves it because she likes to get that quarter back every time."
Aldi outside Pittston is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.