Aldi store reopens near Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Aldi grocery store near Pittston recently held its grand reopening, and customers are excited by its return. On Wednesday morning, a few lined up outside the doors before the store opened for the day, anxious to get to the deals and check out the new design.

"When I first moved to Pennsylvania, I didn't even know what Aldi," Folccari said. "When I first got there, I was living in Scranton and going all the way out to the one in Dickson City because you can't get a better deal." She shopped here regularly before the big renovations.

"It was a little all over the place. It was a little overwhelming to go in there," Folccari recalled. "But I did it because it was the greatest place to shop."



The store closed for several months while the building was upgraded, meaning customers had to drive a bit further to get their groceries from Aldi.



"I'll go for the lower price," Folccari said. "I'll drive; I don't care."



The newly remodeled store features higher, open ceilings, a reorganized floor plan, and more refrigerator space. Folccari is happy to have her hometown Aldi back, gladly popping in a quarter to get a shopping cart.



"I don't mind it at all; I really don't," Folccari said. "My 11 year old loves it because she likes to get that quarter back every time."



Aldi outside Pittston is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.