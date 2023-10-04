Aldi and Wawa set to come to shopping plaza in Luzerne County

Plans for the Union Center in Wilkes-Barre show an Aldi, a Wawa, and a car wash coming to the plaza.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The empty spaces on the sign for the Union Center on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township in Luzerne County will soon be filled with three new big-name businesses.

According to Metro Commercial Real Estate, Aldi will put a grocery store in the former Kmart building. Plans for the site also show a Wawa and a car wash that would be built in the parking lot.

“It's going to bring in a lot of traffic, bring in people,” said Shannon Keatts, of Wilkes-Barre. “Jobs, it's going to bring a lot of jobs so that's even better, the economy could really use it.”

The doors to the former Kmart have been closed since 2020. People who live nearby told Newswatch 16 that they are excited for what is to come.



“I'm super excited, it's excellent,” said Keatts. “I mean it's right here and so convenient, it's hard to get across the river all the time. It's busy and now with one right here I can stop on my way home from work, I'm two minutes from home.”

Notis Vavlas has run his food stand, called The Gyro King, in this parking lot for 15 years. He said he has heard lots of rumors about what could fill the empty store fronts.

“There is plenty of space for big companies, it's a beautiful location,” said Vavlas. “Thousands and thousands of cars pass through here and it's right outside the highway.”

Vavlas told Newswatch 16 that he is optimistic about what is planned this time around.

“They come and go, people say different things, for me I see it I'll believe it,” said Vavlas. “Of course, it's very welcome any kind of business because it helps the community and people find jobs.”

Aldi is anticipated to open early next year in Luzerne County.