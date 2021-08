The group of officers will be working under the Luzerne County District Attorney's office.

AVOCA, Pa. — There's a new group of Airport Police Task Force Officers in Luzerne County.

Officers were sworn on Friday afternoon at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

This group is made up of police officers from different departments around Luzerne County.

They will be working under the supervision of the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.