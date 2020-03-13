Airport in Luzerne County running smoothly during health scare

While some people are canceling trips both domestic and abroad, travelers flying into our area say air travel seems to be running smoothly

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Planes are still getting ready for takeoff at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and travelers say that air travel is running smoothly despite many cancellations and closures because of the coronavirus.

"No panic, no hysteria, today seems like a normal, regular day. Everything went smooth. There were no delays or people stopping and you know wanting things cleaned. Everything is normal," said Jennifer Ozan who is traveling to the Poconos from North Carolina. She says both the Charlotte airport and AVP seem to be operating without any issues

"There are a couple people who have masks on, and some people who are wearing gloves, but overall people are traveling like normal. Airports were clean, the planes were clean, they have Purell stations set up for people who want to wipe their hands, and some people brought their own wipes, but overall it is travel as usual."

Airport officials tell Newswatch 16 the airport is working with both TSA and airlines to make sure people feel safe and comfortable while traveling during this time.

"A lot of our focus right now is just making the passengers feel comfortable. We have Purell stations everywhere. We're telling people to wash their hands and when we had the passengers off and they get on the airplane, the airline is taking over and making sure that the people are well taken care of," said Carl Beardsley, the executive director of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Beardsley says some effects of the coronavirus have been felt here at the airport, but not many, at least not yet.

"There's not a whole lot of rhyme or reason to it. It's not like there is one particular destination that is very full and very busy or not so busy, but it's something we're keeping a close eye on," Beardsley said.

Beardsley says if you would like to cancel or reschedule a trip, please contact the airline or your travel agent.