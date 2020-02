The Armed Forces Air Show is coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport this year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Armed Forces Air Show is coming back to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this year.

On Wednesday, we learned that the USAF Thunderbirds and Geico Skytypers will headline the event.

The air show returned to Luzerne County in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus.

The event is happening on August 22 and 23.