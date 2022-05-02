'Agnes' documentary to debut on flood's 50th anniversary

A film about the preparation, destruction, and recovery surrounding Agnes in 1972 will premiere at the F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are several "high-water mark" signs throughout the city of Wilkes-Barre, and we're quickly approaching the 50th anniversary of the event behind the signs.

With that 50th anniversary will come the debut of a film that teaches people who only know this as a sign on the street what it's all about.

"There is a large portion of people that will, hopefully, see this film that don't have any recollection at all of the floods. They've heard about it from parents, grandparents, but this will show it to them," said Alan Stout.

After years of work, executive producer Alan Stout, director Bob Savakinus, editor Tim Novotney, historical consultant Tony Brooks, and creative consultant Richard Briggs have completed "Agnes," a new documentary film about what many in the Wyoming Valley know as "The Flood."

It will debut this summer at the F.M. Kirby Center.

"The Kirby Center, which was the Paramount Theater at the time, is actually in the film. And it would have been the last place on earth you would have wanted to be on June 23, 1972, because it was under about 12 feet of water," added Stout.

Stout says the film explores the preparation for the storm and the extensive destruction left behind.

He says viewers will also "see exactly how much hard work it took to put their city back together. So hopefully, they will feel a sense of pride as well in their community in their town."

The film features some cameos from Newswatch 16 legends.

"Tom Clark is in the film. He talks a little bit about the track of the storm and Agnes coming up the coast and then sort of making a sharp left hook right towards Pennsylvania," explained Stout. "Also, Mike Stevens offers some wonderful commentary on the sandbagging efforts and just some general commentary on the destruction itself."

Tickets for the premiere on June 23, 2022, are available at the F.M. Kirby Center. They can be purchased at the box office in person or by phone at 570-826-1100.

