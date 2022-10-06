After 41 years in business, Homestead Furniture closing its doors

The owner is ready to retire after decades of selling furniture in Nescopeck.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Homestead Furniture has made a name for itself on East Third Street in Nescopeck since opening for business in 1982.

"When I got out of the Army, I took a job delivering furniture, and then pretty soon, I was selling it. Then pretty soon, I was running a store, and then at the age of 25, an opportunity came up to own my own store," said owner Mike Vogt.

But all good things must come to an end. "Going out of business" signs now fill the showroom. Vogt says after 41 years, he's ready to retire.

"Well, first, I have to get a hip replacement as soon as I retire. As soon as I heal from that, I have a pretty big list of things to do. I'm going to help the kids out. I'm going to travel, just a whole list of things," said Vogt.

Warehouse manager Bill Lear knew this day would come. He's been with the company for 35 years.

"It's been a pleasure working here. I am really going to miss it, but life goes on. I am happy that they get a chance to retire and enjoy things in life," said Lear.

Since announcing his retirement, Vogt has seen many familiar faces coming in the doors one final time.

"I've had a lot of people come in and say, 'You know, we've shopped here for generations. Where are we going to get our stuff now?' And I had one woman who is 91 walk up and ask if she could give me a hug. I told her she made my entire day," said Vogt.

Homestead Furniture will continue its going-out-of-business sale for about another month before officially closing its doors.

AFTER 41 YEARS - CLOSING FOREVER! A great GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE is now underway at Homestead Furniture - 401 3rd St., Nescopeck! The entire Fine Furniture inventory must be LIQUIDATED AT SACRIFICE PRICES! Posted by Homestead Furniture on Tuesday, October 4, 2022