Adopt A Single Mom looking for nominations

An organization in Luzerne County is looking for nominations of working, single moms who live in our area and might need a little extra help this holiday season.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Donna Nelson of Mountain Top runs the Adopt a Single Mom Project, and this time of year is busy as she is looking for nominations of working, single moms to sponsor this Christmas.

"When I founded this in 2017, it was about honoring the working single mom, letting her know that she is seeing that we do see the realities for her," Nelson said.

Especially during a year like this one, where many might find themselves out of work.

"It's a financial hardship for single moms this year because of having to either step away from their second income, or having been furloughed, or having to quit work because of having to be home with their kids."

The project hopes to sponsor 200 moms this year and plans to raise $100 per mom. $50 of that $100 will go toward a Visa gift card for the mom to use on whatever she wishes. The other $50 will be spent on gifts for mom at Boscov's, so she has something to open under the tree at Christmas.

"We want to just honor her with some gifts under the tree that are especially for her," said Nelson. "Scarf, hat, gloves, kind of things, maybe cozy blankets, fuzzy socks ... things that are inspirational. Things that fall into like the self-care space."