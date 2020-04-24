Acts of appreciation for local first responders

What do an insurance agent, a cleaning company, and a local DJ have in common?

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Donnie Evans is an area DJ, Melissa Walter is an insurance agent, and Chelsea Broody works with Servpro, a cleaning company. You wouldn't usually find this crew together, but they've joined forces to deliver a special gift.

"We're helping out the local businesses by buying from their bakeries and we're helping out also the police officers," Walter said. "We have baskets for all of the police officers for five different stations and we're making one individually for each police officer. They have bagels and muffins from Bagel Art, muffins and cookies from Something Special."

The gang even had a gift for K-9 detective Spike, who helps find county detectives with computer crimes.

"We brought Spike his own bones and his own treats and some State Farm frisbees," Walter said.

"This obviously is a crazy time right now but yesterday we hosted a first responder vehicle cleaning. It's the least we could do for everything they do for our community and then today Melissa Walter reached out and asked if we'd be willing to partner up on the care packages so we're happy to do that as well," Broody said.

The gift baskets went to officers in five departments in the Back Mountain and Wyoming Valley. They're grateful for the support, but some say they're just doing their job.