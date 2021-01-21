Keeping seniors active virtually

Active adult centers for senior citizens across Luzerne County have been closed since COVID-19 numbers started to rise, but that hasn't put a stop to their services.

KINGSTON, Pa. — There are 17 active adult centers in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties that provide meals and activities for senior citizens.

"They have the social interaction with their other individuals. They do exercise programs, games, shuffleboard, things like that," said Mary Roselle, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.

Roselle says these centers have been closed since COVID-19 cases began to rise around the holidays.

"We've had to revamp how all of those services get provided," Roselle said. "We have them coming in on Mondays, and they pick up 14 frozen meals so that they can have their meal at home that they would normally be getting in the center, and then the exercise programs we're doing via Zoom. And we've had an unbelievable response to that like it's amazing how many people are participating. We have over 500 participants every month that that are doing it on Zoom."

You can learn more about these virtual offerings on the agency's website and find out how you can join in the fun online that is, hopefully, only temporary.

"The one thing they really do miss is being in person, you know, so I think the exercise classes are a great way for them to still see all of their friends, you know, and still make sure that they're maintaining that activity, so that you know they don't, they're maintaining their health, or maintaining the activity, and just talking with each other you know because that is truly, for some of the older adults that interactions that they have at the active adult center may be the only person they see throughout the day, so it really means a lot that at least that they're getting those phone calls and that that they can participate in these things on Zoom."