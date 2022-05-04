Acting Luzerne County manager withdraws candidacy for permanent position

Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo withdrew her candidacy for the permanent county manager position.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's another twist in the ongoing Luzerne County manager hiring saga.

Acting county manager Romilda Crocamo withdrew from being considered for the permanent position.

She's served in the role since last summer when former county manager David Pedri left.

Last week, county council tried to hire a new manager, but none of the candidates received enough votes to get the job.

Crocamo will stay on until a new Luzerne County manager is named.