Acting Luzerne County manager talks poll issues

The feds scheduled a hearing to look into Luzerne County's Election Day problems. Now, the acting manager wants them to wait until the local investigation is done.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The acting Luzerne County manager wants the feds to hold off on its investigation until the local one is finished.

Brian Swetz also suggests that the director of elections and chair of the board of elections send written responses instead of traveling to Washington, D.C.

This is in response to a probe by the Committee on House Administration.

Lawmakers want to know why the county ran out of ballot paper at several polling spots about an hour after in-person voting began.

Former County Manager Randy Robertson resigned one day after the election.

That hearing in Washington, D.C., is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.

