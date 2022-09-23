Accused shooter to remain in adult prison

Alan Meyers is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kassedy Matulevich in late August.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overcrowding issue is complicating the case of a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Luzerne County.

Attorneys want 17-year-old Alan Meyers transferred into the juvenile prison.

Meyers is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August at her home in Butler Township.

There are no available beds in the juvenile facility, so for now, the boy will have to remain in adult prison.

Another hearing is set for next month in Luzerne County.