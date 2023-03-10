Accused parking lot shooter in court for hearing

Christopher Carmona of New York City is charged with attempted homicide after a confrontation and shooting in Pittston Township last year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of a shooting at a shopping complex in Luzerne County in 2022 is now scheduled to stand trial.

Christopher Carmona of New York City is charged with attempted homicide after police say he got into a confrontation with a woman outside a nail salon in Pittston Township last June.

Surveillance pictures showed him looking through cars in the parking lot off Route 315 when he approached the woman. Shots were fired, including by a bystander lawfully carrying his own weapon.

Carmona was previously deemed mentally unfit for a day in court. Now, prosecutors in Luzerne County say that has changed.

"He's been deemed competent to stand trial at this point. So, he was treated. He's back to face these charges," said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Carmona faces several charges, including attempted homicide, after investigators say he shot 21-year-old Alyssa Bulford in the back.

Bulford described the series of events in court, saying she left a nail appointment and found Carmona at her vehicle, seemingly scraping off her bumper stickers. She asked him what he was doing. He said he didn't know and asked her for a ride. She declined and said she turned around to get to a safer place. That's when she says Carmona shot her twice in the back, something she told the court has forever changed her life.

"The way I look at it, my outlook on things, how I feel going out, school, work, everything (has changed)," Bulford said.

"First and foremost, this was a completely random shooting. There is no connection between the victim in this case and the defendant, which makes a terrible situation even worse," Ferentino said.

Prosecutors commended Bulford for her bravery in appearing in court before her alleged assailant. She left court with a message for everyone keeping tabs on this case.

"That everybody stays safe and happy and, you know, enjoy life while you have it all."

The judge ruled that Bulford's testimony, along with the testimony from a detective and a state trooper involved in the investigation, is enough for this case to move to trial. A date for that has not been set.

