Accused killer pleads guilty

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Wilkes-Barre in December of 2019 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Zien Council was 18 when he was charged with the killing of Brittney Reynolds, 26, in her Wilkes-Barre apartment in 2019. He admitted to the murder without remorse and is looking at life in prison.

"We're very happy to say that Mr. Council has accepted responsibility. He pled guilty to first-degree murder. It is rare that you have someone accept that degree of responsibility, but as I said, as the evidence was stacked against him, our team was ready to go to trial starting Monday. The case has been resolved," said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Reynolds was found shot to death in her home on Matson Avenue in Wilkes-Barre in December of 2019. Investigators found her partially clothed in the bedroom, shot in the back of the head through a pillow.

Two days later, police arrested Council in Philadelphia.

Friends of Reynolds said she and Council began a relationship after meeting at the Red Rock Job Corps in Sullivan County, where she worked.

"Oftentimes, some of those larger questions aren't answered. What has been answered is beyond a shadow of a doubt, Zien Council executed Britney Reynolds on December 17, 2019, and that's undisputed. That's not our opinion; that's a fact," Ferentino said.

In court, Council showed no remorse despite taking responsibility for the murder of Reynolds.

Family and friends of Reynolds, as well as investigators, still have questions Council will not answer.

"Why he did so is a question you'd have to ask him, and he may take that to his grave, but that's just something you're going to have to find out through him. It's not something that we know. They were the only ones there that night," Ferentino added.

Council did not answer that question for reporters when he left the courthouse.